Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Twins Look So Grown Up In Must-See Video

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 5:48 AM

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova continue to prove that their family is a total grand slam.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate 2020, the tennis superstar shared an adorable video of their 2-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy running in a grassy field as they chase after the camera. Of course, dad's 2012 hit "Finally Found You" plays in the background. As the Russia native captioned the rare clip of her babies, "#happynewyear #сновымгодом."

Indeed, since welcoming the twins back in December 2017, the Grammy winner and former pro athlete have treated fans to just a few glimpses into their private world, sharing snippets of their kids celebrating the 2018 World Cup and posting a heartwarming video of them bursting into giggles

For the singer, fatherhood is like nothing else he's ever experienced. "It feels incredible. It's one of the best feelings in the world," he has raved. "I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm a dad.'"

And not just a regular dad, either. Asked if he'd like for to pursue entertainment like him, the 44-year-old admitted he won't force them to follow any particular path.

"I want them to do whatever is going to make them happy," he added. "I'm going to hopefully be a cool, easy-going dad."

Parenthood has also brought him closer to Kournikova. "It's incredible to watch her be such a great mother," the "Bailando" singer has gushed. "It's incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother's instinct kicks in."

And, for the duo—they met in 2001 on set of his music video "Escape"—raising two kids certainly hasn't hindered their bedroom activities.

"It's probably more sex now than ever," Iglesias teased. "The sex has not diminished."

