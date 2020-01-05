They're baaaaccck...Well, sort of.

The ladies of Big Little Lies made a fun appearance on the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globe awards on Sunday night and looked absolutely stunning as they posed for photos. Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodleyall attended the event and celebrated their many nominations, some for the hit HBO show, now no longer in the limited series category after two seasons.

The show is up for three big awards tonight, including Best Television Series - Drama, Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series for Nicole, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nomination for Meryl.

The shows first season was also highly acclaimed and brought home four Golden Globes. Including, a Best Actress win for Nicole, a Best Supporting Actress win for Laura, a Best Supporting Actor win for Alexander Skarsgård, and a win for Best Miniseries or Television Film.