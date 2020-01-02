Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou continue to spark romance rumors.

The Bachelorette alum and Kylie Jenner's BFF celebrated New Year's Eve together alongside their close pals in Miami this week. While in the Florida city, they also spent time on a yacht with their friends, including singer Fletcher. So, does this mean Tyler and Stassie are officially dating? Not quite.

"Tyler has been home in Florida with his family and decided to spend NYE in Miami with his best friend Matt James," a source tells E! News. "Tyler had been in touch and knew Stassie was going to also be in Miami and they made plans to meet up."

According to the insider, Tyler and Stassie met up at LIV Nightclub and were at the same table together after 1 a.m.

"Tyler and Stassie were both with their own separate friends but did spend the late hours of the night together," the source shares. "They had several bottles at their table including tequila and champagne, and Tyler and Stassie were sitting down together chatting in the booth at one point with drinks in their hands."