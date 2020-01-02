Todrick Hall Fires Back at Claims He Didn't Pay Dancers

Todrick Hall is focusing on love—and who he allows into his circle.

Back in October 2019, the performer faced multiple allegations waged against him on Twitter, including from his purported former assistant who accused him of "deliberate non-payment to people" and that he allegedly cast dancers "based sometimes solely" on their race among other claims. He also tweeted a link to documents for a lawsuit filed by a former tour employee against Hall in 2018 alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and failure to pay minimum wage among other claims. The lawsuit was later settled out of court and dismissed.

Choreographer and dancer Thom White also accused Hall of not paying him for his work and then stopping contact with him after White inquired about it. He further alleged that Hall had asked for "lighter people" to stand behind him for a shot on set.

"My comment; I adore Thom, like LOVE him. This is surprising to me, he hasn't been paid yet, he will be...not because he's trying to 'expose' me but because he deserves it. I only got two texts, no calls, I was over seas opening my tour & that video has only been out for 2 weeks," Hall tweeted at the time.

White later tweeted that Hall had reached out to him and noted they "heard each other, but disagreed."