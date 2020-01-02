See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Golden Globes Fashion Looks

Jennifer Lopez is poised to grace the Golden Globes red carpet yet again this Sunday and showcase another head-turning style.

The singer and actress attended her first Golden Globe Awards in 1998, wearing a tri-color cut-out gown. She had just received her first nomination, for her role in Selena. She lost to Helen Hunt for As Good As It Gets.

This year, J.Lo is nominated for her second Golden Globe, for her role in the stripper film Hustlers. And she may be joined by someone special on the red carpet: Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Over the years, Lopez has also served as a presenter at the annual Golden Globe Awards and has attended the event several years. Her last appearance was in 2016. Lopez wore a yellow Giambattista Valli gown with a draped waist, cape and diamond necklace, Harry Winston diamond jewelry, a Judith Leiber sequined clutch and sparkling Jimmy Choo pumps.