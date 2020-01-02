Ready to get your head in the game once again?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about to stage its production of High School Musical, and E! News has your first look at their version of an iconic song from the movie, featuring a bunch of dancing basketball players. You've likely already got the song happening in your head, so go ahead, sing or dribble along!

This week's episode, titled "Opening Night," finally finds High School Musical opening at East High.

"After months of rehearsals, the theater kids gear up for an unforgettable opening night. But when unexpected audience members show up to shake the cast to its core, will the show 'go on' if the Wildcats aren't all in this together?"