She's just getting started.

Victoria Beckham has been a staple in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. While she came to fame as a Spice Girl, its been a long road for her to be the thriving businesswoman the world has come to know her as. Between her marriage to David Beckham and raising her four children, Victoria manages to keep it all sane by sticking to some hard and fast rules.

She's the cover star for the February issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, and she revealed the one very strict rule she and David make sure to adhere to when it comes to dinner with the family. "I'm very lucky to have a job that doesn't feel like a job; it's my passion," she shared. "So I love going to work. But with the kids, both myself and David are really hands-on. Yes, I'm up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We're very strict about that when we're in London–at 6pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days."