by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:00 AM
Lilliana Vazquez always puts her best foot forward, and there's often a fabulous pair of shoes involved.
Both at work and otherwise, the E! News and Pop of the Morning co-host is an expert when it comes to looking great, feeling better and sharing her advice to those ends with the rest of us so that we might learn to do the same. As an Emmy-winning TV host, longtime TODAY show style correspondent and seasoned award show frequenter, Lilliana's eye for all things fashion has informed a large part of her career and inspired countless onlookers in the process.
From style-centric red carpet reporting to helpful how-to insights—she published a book called The Cheap Chica's Guide to Style: Secrets to Shopping Cheap and Looking Chic in 2013—Vazquez's passion for aesthetic prowess is an integral element of her profession. So, we're not surprised to see she embodies it in her personal life, too!
For a collection of Lilliana's best looks past and present, scroll through the photo gallery below!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lilliana's bow-tie-belted mini dress put a flirty and feminine spin on the traditional tuxedo at 2019's MTV Video Music Awards.
Steven Ferdman/WWD/Shutterstock
The E! News and Pop of the Morning co-host's feathered fringe look was a total knockout on the CFDA Fashion Awards' arrivals carpet in Brooklyn earlier this year.
imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Not quite a summer night, but Lilliana still brought the heat during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's annual Hot Pink Party in NYC last May.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Vazquez donned a shimmery long-sleeve swing dress and emerald green earrings to honor this year's Met Gala theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
ABC/Rick Rowell
Reporting for TODAY's Style Squad, Lilliana wore an elegant tangerine-colored gown to the 2019 Oscars red carpet.
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Vazquez's vibe was "pastel fairytale" at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. last January.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lilliana rocked a sultry-and-sophisticated leather look during 2018's Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Vazquez was 2018 Emmys ready in this blush-colored ensemble embossed with a dreamy collection of stars.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Lilliana wore summery spaghetti straps to 2018's Ocean's 8 premiere.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
This metallic ensemble—complete with "invisible" heel straps for an especially impressive high fashion achievement—turned heads on the Grammy Awards red carpet in January 2018.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Lilliana's edgy up-do complemented her belted turtleneck dress on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards' pink carpet.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lilliana's 2018 SAG Awards gown had it all: sequins, lace and a tulle train!
Which Lilliana look is your personal favorite?
