by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 11:00 AM
Siesta Key is out here with a brand-new trailer that can't possibly be filled with more drama. In the sneak peek of season three below, the original gang is back, but divided after Alex Kompo and Juliette Porter's breakup. Now, both have moved on, and with that comes drama.
The trailer features a ton of kissing, tears, and pregnancy fears.
"The guy you're with is a f—king bitch," Alex says about Siesta Key newcomer Robby Hayes.
Robby, who was runner-up in JoJo Fletcher's The Bachelorette season and went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, is a new cast member on the show thanks to his relationship with Juliette.
"He's scheming because he thinks he's going to get you back," Robby says.
But the scheming and kissing isn't the only drama. The trailer features a number of explosive moments with punches, slaps and allegations.
And it all ends with this: "She's pregnant."
According to MTV, the new cast members this season "invade the scene bringing conflict, heartbreak and deception to the mix." Can the new crew come out unscathed or will they discover the cost that comes with taking risks with love and friendships?
The new season picks up with Juliette already going strong with Robby. She's graduated college is looking to start fresh. Meanwhile, Alex is back on the scene to finish up law school and new girlfriend Alyssa Salerno is along for the ride.
Siesta Key season three premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on MTV.
