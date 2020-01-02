Nick Gordon Seemed "Happy" and "Calm" Just Hours Before His Death

Nick Gordon's father is speaking out about the death of his son.

The 30-year-old old, who was previously in a relationship with the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away on New Year's Day at the age of 30. Gordon's attorney, Joe Habachy, confirmed the death of his longtime client in a statement to E! News.

"While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential," Habachy said. "Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy, healthy life with his family more than anything else."

He added, "My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs."