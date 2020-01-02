by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 8:36 AM
Tarek El Moussacould not be more excited for the new decade.
That is because for the first time in a long time, the 38-year-old star of HGTV's Flip or Flop is starting it with a special person: His girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.
"I am so ready to start the most defining decade of my life with @heatherraeyoung by my side!!" Tarek wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, New Year's Day 2020, alongside a pic of him and Heather kissing at midnight. "I just love New Years but I love new decades even more! It gives us an opportunity to set a solid 10 year plan!! I'll be sharing my 2020 goals with you very soon! I'll be sharing my entire life with you as long as you let me:)"
"We ended up in Las Vegas last night with a great group of friends and here is our Midnight pics!!❤️❤️" he continued. "Is anyone else as excited as I am for the new decade!?"
"1-1-2020," Heather wrote, alongside the same pics. "Me + You. Love of my life ❤️ Best Friend @therealtarekelmoussa."
Tarek and Heather went public with their relationship this past summer, several months after he and his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead finalized a divorce after seven years of marriage. The two, who share daughter Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, split in 2016. The kids met Heather at a family gathering in August.
Check out a timeline of Tarek and Heather's relationship.
Getty Images
Tarek and heather spark dating rumors when they are photographed kissing on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California. A source tells E! News at the time that he is "slowly" starting to date following his 2016 split from Christina Anstead, and that "Tarek and Heather have recently started hanging out, but it's nothing serious nor official."
SplashNews.com
Tarek and Heather are photographed in a cozy embrace while on a date night in Beverly Hills. In a recent interview on the podcast Reality Life With Kate Casey, he talks about the possibility of remarrying one day, saying, "I've been on my own for three years now, and it gets lonely. As people we want to love and we want to be loved. I don't care what anyone says, that's just how we're wired. So I'm hopeful. I think there's a chance."
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
I never thought I'd say this word again, but this beautiful young lady, Heather Rae, is my girlfriend, officially, yeah," Tarek says on E!'s Daily Pop. "She's awesome. She's just, I feel really, really lucky to have met her. We have so many things in common. She's amazing. She does such a great job, she did Selling Sunset, and that show was incredible. So, I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love."
"I've been on my own for close to three and a half years now and to finally find someone again, it's a really big deal for me, because a few months ago if you would have asked me, I would say 'I'm gonna be on my own forever and I'm happy being alone,' and you know what, I realize what I was missing now," he adds.
Tarek and Heather celebrate his 38th birthday at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. She writes on Instagram, "Happy happy happy birthday @therealtarekelmoussa since you came into my life I haven't stopped smiling. When I'm with you the world stops. So excited to share your special day with you. You + Me."
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Tarek and Heather make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the HGTV show A Very Brady Renovation in Los Angeles.
Instagram / Heather Rae Young
Heather turns 32 and Tarek surprises her with a new Ferrari. She writes on Instagram, "I've had the best birthday with the best man @therealtarekelmoussa. Yes this is a gushy post, but I just can't help it. I waited 32 years to meet this special man. I'm a hopeless romantic to my core and always believed in true love. My advice is to wait & don't settle for anything less. On our first date he asked me what my dream car was...... I said a white Ferarri. ��❤️❤️ and....... #soulmates."
Instagram/Tarek El Moussa
Tarek and Heather take his and ex-wife Christina Anstead's daughter Taylor El Moussa out to dinner to celebrate her ninth birthday. He writes on Instagram. "For the past few years Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse! It's special to her because it's a 'me and her only' dinner spot. This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted. Heather is just amazing with tay and they adore each other:)❤️ I just wanted to share our special 'date night' with you:)"
"Tay and I have really bonded the last few months, she welcomed me with open arms & since then we have enjoyed our girly days, shopping getting our nails done & getting matching friendship necklaces," Heather later wrote. "Happy happy birthday Tay!! ❤️"
Instagram / Heather Rae Young
"Our Halloween was so special," Heather writes on Instagram. "We had so much fun Trick or Treating with the kids. Seeing them laughing is priceless. My life has changed so much and I feel so fulfilled and happy. @therealtarekelmoussa I love you more and more every minute. I love our life together."
OGUT/Star Max/GC Images
Tarek and Heather are seen out and about in Los Angeles.
Instagarm / Heather Rae Young
Heather posts this pic on Instagram, writing, "
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Tareka nd Heather attend the Give Easy event hosted by Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles at Avalon Hollywood.
Instagram / Heather Rae Young
Tarek and Heather ring in the new year and decade.
