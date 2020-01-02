Meet Extreme Love's Texie. The 27-year-old from Illinois, who goes by Tiny Texie, is a 3-foot-6-inch tall adult entertainer. She was born with Kenny-Caffey Syndrome, and is often mistaken for a child at first glance. But that hasn't stopped her from finding love with 21-year-old Anastasia, a makeup artist and photographer. The two have often been on the receiving end of negativity regarding their relationship and size difference.

"My worst one is when is when they come up and they're like, ‘Why do you let your daughter dress like that?' or ‘Why does your daughter have makeup on?'" Anastasia explains in the exclusive Extreme Love preview above.

Texie says she is often given the kids menu at restaurants when they go out together. "People just look at us like, ‘That's not acceptable, that's not OK.' We have a tough time sometimes, even with our relationship. Not a lot of people are OK with us being together, not a lot of people are OK with us being gay," Texie says.