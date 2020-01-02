by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 6:31 AM
Selena Gomez is saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020.
The 27-year-old singer reflected on her past year by sharing a series of photos via Instagram on Wednesday.
From attending her BFF's wedding and snuggling with Taylor Swift's cats to working on her new album and visiting the Shark Tank set, the "Lose You to Love Me" star had several memorable moments.
However, it looks like 2020 is already shaping up to be a pretty epic year. For starters, the artist is dropping her new album, Rare, on January 10. It's been years since Gomez released her last studio album, which was her 2015 hit Revival. So, fans have been excitedly awaiting for some new music.
"It's the most honest music I've ever made, and I can't wait for you to hear my heart," Gomez wrote on Instagram upon announcing the new album.
Until then, fans can look back at Gomez's epic year by checking out the below gallery.
Happy 2020, Selena!
Gomez attends her BFF's wedding in style.
Gomez cuddles up with Swift's purrrrrfect pal.
How cute is Winnie?
Nothing but good times with this trio.
2019 was filled with a lot of love.
Say cheese!
Gomez celebrates turning 27 with her pals.
"Rehearsals," she captions the pic.
"2019 year of being the third wheel.. I loved it," she captions the pic.
"Papas gurl," she captions the pic.
Sleep tight, Selena!
Gomez releases "Look at Her Now" in October.
It looks like Gomez had a blast hanging out with Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec.
Gomez checks out Jordan Peele's movie Us.
Gomez hits the studio to put the finishing touches on her work.
Who could forget Gomez's performance at the American Music Awards?
Gomez spends the holidays signing copies of her new album Rare.
