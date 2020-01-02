YG Apologizes to the LGBTQ Community For His "Ignorant" Views

YG is starting off 2020 with an apology.

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to the LGBTQ community, saying that he has evolved through his past "ignorant" views.

"It's been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant," the 29-year-old said. "I apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!"

It's not clear why the rapper was compelled to issue an apology. However, some Twitter users feel it's due to the fact that his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old singer Kehlani, is openly bisexual.

One Twitter user responded to the rapper's tweet saying, "He only saying that to appease to kehlani." Chimed in another, "Kehlani done changed mans."

The two stars were first connected back in September 2019, six months after the singer gave birth to her first child (whose father is the star's guitarist, Javie Young-White). Kehlani and YG confirmed their relationship at Kith's New York Fashion Week show.