Blue Ivy Twins With Beyoncé on New Year's Eve With Megan Thee Stallion

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 7:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, 2018 Grammys

Michele Crowe/CBS

We'd call these photos ***flawless. 

With the new year upon her, Megan Thee Stallion was posing with a very famous mother-daughter duo: Beyoncé and her 7-year-old firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter

On Instagram, the "Hot Girl Summer" star shared two snaps of herself with the triple threat and her youngster, seemingly taken at a New Year's Eve party judging by the songstress' festive hat.

"Happy 2020," the rapper captioned the post on Wednesday, which has since garnered more than 1 million likes. Fans were especially excited to see Blue and some likened her to her famous mama.

"OMGEEE!! Blu looks just like her GORGEOUS Mommy," one comment read. "Look at blue.... she's a mini Bey," another said. 

People also took notice of the pint-sized star's long, straight tresses. "Blue Ivy is growing up so fast," another comment pointed out. After all, it feels like just yesterday Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their first child together, who will turn 8 years old next week. 

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

But now, the kiddo is smiling with one of the biggest stars of 2019, who considers Beyoncé an inspiration. 

"I love Beyoncé. We're both from Houston and she's just amazing," Megan previously told E! News. "She's like the hardest working woman ever. I'm like taking notes from her."

Even her followers understood how big a moment the hangout with Bey was for her. 

"Literally so happy for you!!" another comment cheered. Plus, of course, fans are now calling for a collaboration between the two Texas natives. 

"Collab," a fan urged, "please for 2020." We'll just have to keep our eyes—and ears—peeled. 

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Blue Ivy Carter , Beyoncé , Celeb Kids , New Year's Eve , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.