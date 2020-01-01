This New Lizzie McGuire Footage Is the Perfect Start to 2020

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 3:36 PM
It's Lizzie McGuire!
More than a decade since we said goodbye to the beloved Disney teen, we can officially say she's returning to our small screens this year. While you try to muffle your internal cheers, there's more. On Wednesday, Disney+ kicked off the new year with a teaser of the many shows coming to the platform in 2020, including—you guessed it—Lizzie.
In addition to footage for titles like The Lion King, Aladdin and The Mandalorian, Disney+ also shared a brief but welcomed first footage of Lizzie all grown up.
"Hi," Hilary Duffsays in character as she approaches the window of a car. "It's me." We've been waiting, Lizzie!
"Is this not what 2020 vision means? From @ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and @MarvelStudios' #WandaVision, here's a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year," Disney+'s caption read.
While the very short clip only has us looking forward to the first episode even more, it's good to know the show is coming this year.
Back in October, Disney+ shared a photo of Duff as McGuire on the first day of production...carrying a jumbo-sized alpaca stuffed animal.
"Alpaca your bags!" the platform captioned the photo. "#LizzieMcGuire, an original series coming soon to #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie's story. Check out this exclusive photo from the first day of production."
Per Disney+, we also know that "the new story picks up as Lizzie is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all—her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment—but things aren't always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood."
To the delight of fans, those friends include Adam Lamberg as Gordo. As for the remaining details, we'll just have to wait and see—while playing "What Dreams Are Made Of" on repeat.
E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?