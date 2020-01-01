Well look what we have here!

For those keeping up with the Kardashians this New Year's Eve, we may have found out where Kendall Jenner was ringing in 2020.

In video obtained by TMZ, the supermodel headed to a rooftop restaurant named Attico located in Downtown Philadelphia. And spoiler alert: She wasn't alone!

Ben Simmons followed her close behind as they entered the venue around 11:30 p.m. local time. Kendall was wearing a mini shirt dress while the NBA player wore an all-black ensemble.

And in another twist, some additional photos have circulated online that has the Internet convinced that these two shared a kiss when the clock stuck midnight.