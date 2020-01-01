by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 12:02 PM
We can't stop and won't stop watching this New Year's video!
Before kicking off 2020, Miley Cyrus decided to surprise fans by sharing a video that looked back on her biggest accomplishments from the past decade.
"Decade Video," she captioned the post. "10 Years in 10 minutes #NewYearStartsNow."
While there were plenty of unforgettable musical performances and hit songs, fans couldn't help but talk about the inclusions of ex Liam Hemsworth.
At the very beginning, a short scene from the former couple's movie The Last Song played. You know, the flick where they first met all the way back in 2009!?
Soon after, viewers watched as a reporter announced Liam had proposed to Miley. The pair wouldn't get married until a surprise Nashville ceremony in 2018 that was also included in the video.
Because she's an open book and honest with her fans, the video wouldn't be complete without the news that Miley and Liam broke up. A brief news report clip played announcing the couple's split. They would later reach a divorce settlement just before Christmas.
While her relationships made headlines over the years, the video reminds fans that the singer is also very involved with charity work including the Happy Hippie Foundation.
And regardless of the ups and downs that life brought to Miley, her family couldn't be more proud.
"I cannot believe what I just watched. I just watched the last 10 years of my life flash before my eyes. I am so proud of u @mileycyrus," mom Tish Cyrus commented on Instagram. "Can't wait to see what the roaring 20's has in store for us! I'm ready for the ride!"
We are too! Best of luck in the new decade Miley.
