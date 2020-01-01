Instagram
New year, new ring!
Congratulations are in order for Danielle Brooks who got engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin just before 2020 began.
"I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year," the Orange Is the New Black star shared on Instagram with her fans and followers. "I get to marry my best friend. We're ENGAGED!!"
Danielle added, "So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end."
In her announcement, the actress showed off her brand-new piece of bling. And yes, the couple enjoyed a romantic dance after the proposal happened.
"Ayyyyye! I know the feelin. Blessings to you and your fianceeeee!" This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson wrote in the comments section. Amber Riley added "congratulations friend" while Gabrielle Union shared nine red heart emoji's.
Back in November, Danielle announced that she had given birth to a beautiful baby girl. And while the proud mom tries to keep her family life more on the private side, there's no denying the excitement she has at what's to come.
"Might be the end of the year but only the beginning for us," she added on Instagram Stories. "D&D."
Congratulations to the couple!
