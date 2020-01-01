by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 7:50 AM
Khloe Kardashian is welcoming 2020 with open arms.
Just hours before ringing in a new year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram where she shared new family photos with baby True Thompson.
At the same time, the E! reality star couldn't help but admit that she's "happily saying goodbye" to 2019.
"They tell you that you shouldn't look back but I'm going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It's OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame," she wrote to her followers. "We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it."
Khloe continued, "We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily."
While sharing photos of her family, Khloe also reminded her fans of just how "incredible" your life is.
"Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we take with us, is so much greater than what we left behind," she explained. "I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times! As I made this video of the past year; I can't help but smile! True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you."
While it's unclear where Khloe celebrated New Year's Eve this week, Kim Kardashian traveled to the snowy mountains of Wyoming with her kids.
As for Kendall Jenner, social media posts suggest she was in Philadelphia with rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons.
Ultimately, Khloe has one final message for those who continue to keep up with her family.
"I pray you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019," she concluded. "2020 I welcome you with all of my heart!!"
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!
