'Tis the season for end of the year and end of the decade recaps.

No matter what timeline you're scrolling through today, you're bound to run into reflection posts and snippets of the decade and the year that has passed us by—and our favorite celebs are in on the fun, too.

Zoë Kravitz took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to share a batch of never before seen pictures from her special day.

As fans may recall, the Big Little Lies star tied the knot with Love and Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman in a romantic wedding ceremony earlier this year in June. She and her beau got married at her father's house in Paris after three years of dating.

And today, she's giving fans and followers an inside look into her special day. In the black and white pictures that she posted from her wedding day on Instagram, the beautiful bride can be seen living out her real-life fairy tale.