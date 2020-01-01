RETURNS
SPRING 2020

Kylie Jenner's Never-Before-Seen Photos From 2019 Will Have You Keeping Up in the New Year

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 7:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Thought you kept up with Kylie Jenner in 2019? Think again. 

The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul and E! reality star is fresh off an especially transformative year, and she's heading into 2020 with a fond look back at her many milestones. Kylie shared a plethora of never-before-seen photos to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, which painted a rare picture of her life behind the scenes—sans social media filters. 

For starters, Kylie's 155 million followers might be surprised to learn that she cracked her wrist in multiple locations last month, which required her to wear a wrist brace. Then there's the endless memories she made with daughter Stormi Webster (no, there's never enough!) and a few more racy snapshots just for good measure. 

"Happy New Year's Eve," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "When you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE.. There is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY."

Photos

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2019

Check out all the private moments Kylie hadn't yet shared publicly until now in our gallery below

Kylie Jenner, New Years Eve photos

Instagram

Auntie Kylie

He's here! The Kardashian-Jenner fam welcomes the arrival of Kim Kardashian's fourth child, Psalm West. 

Kylie Jenner, New Years Eve photos

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Just the two of them! 

Kylie Jenner, New Years Eve photos

Instagram

Hot Mama

Leave it to Kylie to make cow print so sexy. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, New Years Eve photos

Instagram

Holy Abs

Launch a billion-dollar business and get a six-pack? All in a day's work.  

Kylie Jenner, New Years Eve photos

Instagram

On the Road Again

Who knew driver's license photos could be so glamorous. 

Kylie Jenner, New Years Eve photos

Instagram

Summer Lovin'

The 22-year-old soaks up the sun and catches up on her very own Vogue cover. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, New Years Eve photos

Instagram

Cheers

Bottoms up, Ky!

Kylie Jenner, New Years Eve photos

Instagram

Get Well Soon

The end of Kylie's 2019 takes a turn for the worse thanks to this unexpected injury. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashians , Stormi Webster , New Year's Eve , Holidays , VG , Celebrities , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.