by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 3:00 AM
Attention any and all Ellen DeGeneres Show guests: Watch your back!
When you turn on Ellen DeGeneres' beloved talk show, chances are you can expect some dancing, kindness and A-list stars.
But loyal fans also know that this daytime star loves to pull a prank—and nobody is safe. Whether surprising guests during their conversations or asking celebrities to pull a few tricks away from the set, Ellen may just be the queen of pranks.
And perhaps it's just one of the many reasons why she is so deserving of a special award at the 2020 Golden Globes.
This weekend, the Hollywood actress and comedian will receive the 2020 Carol Burnett Award from The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
"From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit," HFPA previously shared when the news was first announced. "In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year's ceremony."
Before Sunday's big show, we wanted to recognize just some of her hilarious pranks. While it's important to be kind to one another, it's also important to laugh. The moments below will certainly help!
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
When the One Direction singer was ordered to wear an ear piece to follow Ellen DeGeneres' orders, hilarity quickly followed. It's safe to say the pizza delivery guy wasn't expecting such a special stop.
EllenTube
We can't shake this prank off! Ellen DeGeneres scared the "ME!" singer so much that she fell to the ground! Fortunately, everyone can laugh about it and watch it again and again.
EllenTube
A Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at the 99 Cents Only Store? It certainly happened when America's favorite momager joined Ellen DeGeneres in a hilarious prank that has been viewed more than 6 million times.
Article continues below
EllenTube
The This Is Us star couldn't believe what he was experiencing when a page named "Constance" entered his dressing room. Ultimately, it was Ellen DeGeneres planning another epic prank on her guest before showtime.
EllenTube
When Ellen DeGeneres gets into your favorite celebrity's ear, anything can happen! Such was the case when Melissa headed to the cleaners and pretended to feel ill.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Think you're coming for a casual conversation? You better think again! Ellen DeGeneres is notorious for scaring her guests midway through their interviews. It certainly happened to the "Baby" singer when a mystery person popped out of what appeared to be a table.
Article continues below
EllenTube
Dennis Quaid is here! As fans know, the actor has always been a great sport at pulling off stunts during his visits on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. One of our favorites was when Ellen got into Dennis' ear as they pranked a tow-truck employee.
EllenTube
Ellen, your pranks are amazing...just the way you are! Before appearing on the show, the Grammy winner pretended to be sick as a nurse came to his dressing room. With the help of Ellen DeGeneres, Bruno pulled off quiet the impressive joke.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Even when Ellen DeGeneres is away, her co-hosts will play! The team at The Ellen DeGeneres Show were able to freak out the Frozen star with a real-life Olaf.
Article continues below
For even more pranks, watch The Ellen DeGeneres Show weekdays. Check your local listings online.
Watch our Golden Globes: E!'s Inside Guide special tonight at 11 p.m. for a Globes preview. And don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Globes ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! After the telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?