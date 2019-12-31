Pop, fizz, clink!

The time has come to close out 2019 with a bang and celebrate the start of a new decade: 2020! Some of our favorite celebrities are already looking forward to what's ahead and plan to ring in the new year in a special way.

But before the biggest and brightest stars join everyone in the countdown, a few are taking this moment to reflect on the past 12 months. Case in point: Alex Rodriguez shared a sweet tribute to his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, whom he proposed to in the spring.

"What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed," the 44-year-old star wrote on Instagram, alongside a heart-melting video with his leading lady. "Looking back on these moments, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love. Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here's to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!"