A year to remember.

It has been a year full of wonderful memories for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The two officially got married, opened up about their love and trials and took ownership of their budding careers. Safe to say, they were pretty much living their best lives. Luckily, Hailey was feeling a little bit nostalgic with a new year on the horizon and opened up on her Instagram story.

The model posted lots of pics from throughout her last 365 days and gave all of her followers a peek into the behind the scenes parts of her day to day. Everything including getting ready for the Met Gala, attending awards shows, wedding preparations and buying a house with her husband.

Not to mention, she also turned 23 this year and traveled the world for her career. Including a spur of the moment trip to Tokyo with Justin, and a girls getaway to Jamaica with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.