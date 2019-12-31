Joe Giudice Is Rolling Into 2020 With No Regrets

New year, new Joe Giudice.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum shared a throwback video on Instagram to commemorate him "rolling into" the new decade. Along with the video was a caption that revealed his New Year's resolutions, proving he's ready to turn over a new leaf in Italy.

The video itself looks rather painful. In it, Joe is seen rolling across a rainbow mat in front of what appears to be family members. At the end of the roll, his knees slip out from underneath him and he completely faceplants. Ouch! But Joe was laughing it off in his caption.

As the 47-year-old (who has nicknamed himself "juicy Joe") wrote, "Rolling into New Years!! yep that's me! A New Year's resolution is something that went in one ear and out the other! Well, not today I sat with myself in Rome and reflected about how I'm jumping into 2020, my new 'juicyJoemotto' 'don't regret anything, think twice, ask,absorb be a sponge, and be humble and patient to my new surroundings!"