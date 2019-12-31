2019 was a good year for the future Mr. and Mrs. Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez is taking some time to reflect on his past year before the new decade hits. The former professional baseball player took to YouTube to post a touching video documenting his incredible 2019, and of course, his love with Jennifer Lopez was a top highlight for the star. "It's been a year of beautiful memories and surprises," he started off the video.

The video starts with a sweet surprise he gave Jennifer of having Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines renovate their new house. Jennifer was in tears because over the sweet gift from her love. "It is the best gift I've ever had in my life," she shared. "I'm so excited."

Alex shared plenty of intimate moments in the video. Including, watching Jennifer rehearse for the 2019 GRAMMYS and attending the Oscars together. Of course, it wouldn't have been a proper 2019 recap unless he included video of his proposal on a beach in the Bahamas.