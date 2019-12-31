by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 8:23 AM
Kylie Jenner and her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou had fans seeing double on Monday after they posted pictures of themselves wearing matching mini-dresses on Instagram.
The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a black and red ensemble while her pal sported a beige and black number. They even coordinated their purses and swept their hair up into similar updos.
"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the picture.
But don't take Kylie's caption too seriously. Stassie proved the besties have nothing but love for each other by laughing off the Kylie Cosmetics head's words.
"I love you," she wrote in her own post.
This wasn't the first time the two were twinning. Just a few days ago, the dynamic duo posted photos of themselves wearing matching orange and blue coats. They also sported identical Santa onesies with a few more of their friends, including Sofia Richie.
"Still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years over," Stassie captioned one of the pics.
To see more of the BFFs' most memorable photos, check out the gallery.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.
'Tis the season for matching Santa onesies.
The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.
"babymama," Stassie posted.
"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.
"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.
Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.
"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.
"just when you thought the twin pics were over."
The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.
NGRE / BACKGRID
The best friends hit up West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy in matching outfits.
Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.
Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."
Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.
"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.
"out of office," Kylie posted.
"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.
"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.
"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.
The duo take a drive
"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.
