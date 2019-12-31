Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's love story is one for the ages.

While the One Tree Hill alum and The Walking Dead actor just officially tied the knot in October, their relationship actually began about a decade ago. Over the last 10 years, the couple has welcomed two children together, and as Burton wrote on Instagram Tuesday, their love for each other has "evolved into something so much deeper." As we all prepare to enter 2020, Burton—who shares kids Gus, 9, and George, 1, with Morgan—took to social media to reflect on her on her journey, both personally and professionally.

"Ten years ago, I was pregnant, unemployed, unsure about where I was gonna live or give birth and despite the bravado I may have projected, I was scared," Burton wrote. "My whole life I'd thought I would follow the same path as everyone I'd grown up around. Have a steady job. Get married. Buy a house. Have kids. But the path didn't unfold that way at all."