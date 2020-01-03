Relive Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes Speech From 17 Years Ago

Jennifer Aniston's splashy return to television series work with the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show was met with heaps of praise, and a Golden Globe nomination.
Aniston previously won a Golden Globe in 2003 for playing Rachel Green in Friends. She was previously nominated in 2002 for Friends and again in 2014 for the movie Cake. This time she's up against her The Morning Show co-star and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama Series. But back when she took home a Globe in 2003 she was competing in the Comedy category and was up against Bonnie Hunt for Life with Bonnie, Jane Kaczmarek from Malcolm in the Middle, Will & Grace's Debra Messing and Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.
Now, before the 2020 Golden Globes, relive that big moment above.
"Oh my lord, I never expected this to happen," a clearly shocked Aniston said on stage in 2003. "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you. Wow. This is surreal."
Once she collected her thoughts, Aniston got down to business.
"OK, I have to thank these five people: Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc. I love you guys. You started out as my colleagues and you're my friends and you're my family, and this wouldn't even be happening if it weren't for what I learned from you guys every day," she told her costars. LeBlanc was also nominated for his work in Friends that year.
Aniston went on to thank the producers and writers of the show.
"I can't believe this. Just, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I love my job," she said before leaving the stage.
