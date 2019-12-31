Dove Cameron Tweets Marriage Proposal to Jennifer Lawrence...Again

Getty Images
by kelli boyle | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 7:02 AM
Getty Images
Dove Cameron wants everyone to know about her undying crush on Jennifer Lawrence.
On Monday night, the actress shared a flirty tweet about The Hunger Games alum—a move, as her fans quickly pointed out, the Disney star made years before.
As the actress tweeted, "if jennifer lawrence will have me, i'd like to publicly ask for her hand in marriage."
The tweet was all in good fun, of course, as Cameron has been dating her Descendants co-star Thomas Doherty for quite some time now. Nonetheless, she needed her fans to know her crush on J.Law was alive and well.
Following the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum's tweet, a fan of the 23-year-old quickly found the star's similar message about the Oscar winner from 2013. As it read, "This is my official marriage proposal to Jennifer Lawrence."
The user tweeted a screenshot of the 2013 proposal next to the 2019 proposal and wrote, "Dove Cameron at the beginning of the decade, Dove Cameron at the end of the decade."
Cameron then retweeted the side-by-side and quipped, "waaaaaaaait. i do not remember this. the consistency!!"
Unfortunately for Cameron, Lawrence is off the market.
The Silver Linings Playbook alum married Cooke Maroney in a lavish and star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island in October.
In November, the pair jetted off to Indonesia for their honeymoon.
For her part, Cameron appears to still be very much in love with Doherty.
On Dec. 3, the star shared some adorable photos of her and her beau smiling together. In her caption, she gushed over the 24-year-old. As she wrote, "a rare smile cause this kids the love of my life."
In April 2018, she told her fans that she very much intends to marry Doherty. That might change if Jennifer Lawrence is ever single again, though.
E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?