A Look Back at the Biggest Golden Globes Fashion Risks of All Time

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 5:00 AM
The 2020 Golden Globes would not be complete without style.
With the 77th ceremony just days away, the stars are preparing to hit the red carpet for another year and perhaps take home a coveted golden statue. And, as has become synonymous with the annual show, they'll be dressed to the nines in designer looks.
However, there's no telling what those looks will be like until the A-listers set foot outside The Beverly Hilton as they're customarily kept top secret until then. Still, with nearly eight decades of Golden Globe fashion to reflect on, we know there are few limits to what can be a Golden Globes look.
Of course, viewers can count on seeing plenty of couture gowns and tailored tuxedos as they have become the standard of the occasion, but as the years go on, some celebrities continue to push the sartorial boundaries of the big night in new and unexpected ways.
From one-of-a-kind prints and eccentric silhouettes to over-the-top accessories and unconventional inspirations, the Golden Globes red carpet has seen many fashion risks—and we'd bet there are plenty more in store for the years to come.
Now, as the countdown to this year's ceremony narrows, take a walk down memory lane and revisit all of the carpet's riskiest looks in E!'s gallery above and keep your eyes peeled for more on Sunday night!
