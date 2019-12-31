Things are getting steamy on The Bachelor and the new season hasn't even started yet.

On Monday night, The Bachelor Season 24 star Peter Weber responded to Charlize Theron's Instagram post about him from this weekend.

A big fan of the show, the Bombshell star shared a black-and-white photo on Saturday that showed her posing in front of an ad for the new season. Weber is a Delta Airlines pilot when he's not, you know, hanging out in windmills, so the tagline on the ad read "EXPECT TURBULENCE." For her caption, the Oscar winner wrote, "Turbulence I like."

Theron's post grabbed the attention of the show's former contestants and fans alike, as well as Weber himself.

In response to Theron's post, the star shared his own black-and-white photo showing him posing in front of one of actress' Dior ads. And his caption was flirty, to say the least.

As he wrote, "Turbulence can be fun."