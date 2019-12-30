Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey Welcome First Daughter Together

Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey have welcomed their baby girl into the world!

The 26-year-old "Don't" singer and his girlfriend are now parents to their baby girl, Kelly Jade Tiller.

Bailey took to Instagram to share the first picture of their little nugget, sharing an adorable snap of their daughter's baby feet. She captioned the photo simply with her daughter's full name and a heart emoji.

On her post, Tiller also commented, "still in awe, she's really here and i can't stop kissing her face. we love you Kelly Jade."

It's safe to say the two are over the moon over their little bundle of joy. Last night, Tiller also took to his Instagram Stories to share a couple of snapshots of his pregnant girlfriend—probably as he awaited the arrival of his youngest daughter.

The artist has another daughter, Harley Loraine Tiller, from a previous relationship.

Six weeks ahead of her due date, Hailey posted a picture of herself at the beach with her bare bump and wrote, "6 weeks until our baby girl gets here. It's really difficult for me to even put into words how excited I am to become a mother and nurture a little person with my best friend. I can feel the best years of my life about to begin."