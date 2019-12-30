YouTuber Manny MUA Denies Rumor He and James Charles Are Hooking Up

Manny MUA is revealing the truth behind his and James Charles' relationship...

And the truth is they're nothing but friends. On his latest YouTube video, the makeup artist is revealing that despite speculation, he and James are most definitely not "hooking up" as some have suggested. "I don't know what prompted the idea that me and James are anything more than just friends. I can assure you you guys that me and James are not f--king, we are not dating, we are not together, we are not any item in any way, shape or form," he shares while doing his makeup. "We are friends. We have not hooked-up. We are just not each other's type."

Nonetheless, there's nothing but good vibes between the two beauty influencers, which says a lot considering they used to have beef. As Manny notes, James once "shaded" him on social media, so they weren't exactly friends for many years. But, they later made-up when James apologized, according to Manny. He shares, "He apologized and was like, 'Yo, I am so sorry. Like that's not what I think of you and I was a dumb kid, who was in a not great place,' and I forgave him.'