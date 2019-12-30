Go Inside Queer Eye’s Tan France’s Vintage Chic Home

A house fit for a king!

Queer Eye star and fashion expert extraordinaire Tan France let Architectural Digest have a peek inside his beautiful Salt Lake City home that he shares with his husband Rob France. Tan knows a thing or two about style, but it turns out he's also got a little bit of interior design knowledge up his sleeve as well.

The star gave a tour of his beautiful home that he didn't actually step inside before purchasing in 2017. "The house was built in 1906, and I actually ended up purchasing it over FaceTime," he admits. "I was away, I called my husband. He came to the home and showed me around on FaceTime and I said, 'We're buying that house,' and he said, 'There is no way it's hideous.'"

Luckily, thanks to Tan's impeccable taste, which he attributes to his sexuality, he was able to convince his hubby. "I would like to believe that being incredibly gay, I have vision," he shared.