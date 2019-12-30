YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach and her husband Jeff Leach are grieving the loss of their three-month-old son Crew.

According to her Instagram, the couple's baby boy laid down for a nap on Christmas Day. When Brittani went to check on him, something was terribly wrong.

"When I went to check on him, he was not breathing. We are living a nightmare, and I'm dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can't be real," she shared on Instagram.

Soon after, Brittani shared photos from the hospital room as she prayed for a miracle. Over the weekend, however, the YouTuber updated followers that difficult choices had to be made.

"Crew's tiny earthly body is still with us, although I know he's already dancing and playing in Heaven. We have some hard decisions to make over the next 12 hours, that no parent should ever have to make," she shared. "We need prayer now, more than before, specifically prayers for peace and clarity on the decisions that have to be made, and for our hearts, the pain is unbearable."