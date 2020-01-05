All the 2020 Golden Globes Reunions You May Have Missed

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 8:56 PM
Be still our nostalgic hearts.
On Sunday, the biggest names in film and TV flocked to The Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Thus, it wasn't surprising when former co-stars found themselves together again.
Between unexpected run-ins on the red carpet and former co-stars sitting mere feet apart, the 77th Golden Globe Awards were chock-full of nostalgia. For starters, there were plenty of Friends alums present as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Applegate and Paul Rudd were all in attendance.
As E! readers surely recall, Aniston famously played Rachel Green for 10 seasons on Friends and earned an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for the role. In guest roles, Witherspoon and Applegate played Aniston's on-screen sisters.
As for Rudd? He portrayed Mike Hannigan, the husband of Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay. All four Friends veterans were nominees at the big awards show.
Of course, this mini Friends reunion wasn't the only one of merit.
Ellen DeGeneres (who received the Carol Burnett Award) and Laura Dern (who won for Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture for her work in Marriage Story) had us thinking about Ellen during the awards show.
In case you forgot, Dern famously guest starred as DeGeneres' love interest in the sitcom's historic coming out episode. Again, be still our nostalgic hearts.
And don't even get us started on the sweet Walk the Line reunion Witherspoon had with former co-star Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet.
Take a look at some of our favorite reunions you may have missed below.
The Big Little Lies cast were reunited at the Hollywood awards show. Dern and Kidman even shared an interview on Live From the Red Carpet!
What a night for Mamma Mia alums! Streep was nominated, Skarsgard won and Brosnan's two sons were the Golden Globe Ambassadors.
Will they be there for each other tonight? Despite not winning, we're sure this foursome will celebrate at an after-party.
These two portrayed June Carter and Johnny Cash in Walk the Line in 2005. They clearly still have quite a bit of love for one another!
Two legends in one space. The Golden Globes were a big night for these Ellen veterans.
We're sure Bullock and Blanchett are more than proud of their Ocean's 8 co-star on her Golden Globes win.
Besties reunited! The Lady Bird alums were both nominees at the Golden Globes.
Forget Wall Street, these three A-listers came together in Beverly Hills.
Avengers assemble! These two Marvel movie stars attended the Golden Globes.
How time flies! Dunst watched on as her Interview With the Vampire co-star won a Golden Globe.
What was your favorite reunion? Be sure to let us know!
