Viewers waited in anticipation to see if Brad Pittand Jennifer Anistonwould reconnect at the 2020 Golden Globes, but alas, it wasn't meant to be.

Throughout Sunday night's star-studded show, the exes were mere feet apart while watching the awards ceremony. (ICYMI, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star won for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, while she was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for The Morning Show.)

However, their close proximity did not result in the reunion as some had hoped. Although, Jen did smile and watch intently as Brad gave his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy.

The superstar duo have come a long way since their 2005 divorce. "There's no awkwardness and they are friendly," a source previously told E! News. "They've been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally. If they run into each other, they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries."

"The past is a long time in the past," the insider continued. "They don't talk often but when they do its very warm and positive. It's not as big of a deal to them as it is to everyone around them. There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time."