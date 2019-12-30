All good things must come to an end.

Bristol Palin and Janson Moore have called it quits more than one month after confirming their relationship on Instagram. Bristol shared the news herself in a response to a fan on her Instagram story. The Teen Mom OG star let fans ask her questions, and one fan asked point blank "are you dating anyone?" Bristol's simply wrote, "Noo."

Janson is a real estate agent and the former Texas A&M University Aggies quarterback. The pair went public with their relationship in November, posting a picture of themselves enjoying an outing at a sporting event. Bristol captioned the cute couples pic with a heart eyes emoji, while Janson went a little deeper with his caption. "James 1:17," he wrote in reference to a bible verse.

Bristol's mom Sarah Palin got in on the fun by commenting on the post at the time. "Okeyyyyy!" The excited former governor of Alaska commented.