Kate Middleton Has One Regret About Her Christmas Day Outfit

Mon., Dec. 30, 2019

Kate Middleton, Christmas 2019

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

We've all been there! 

No one celebrates the holiday season quite like the royals do. This year, Kate Middleton and husband Prince William brought their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte with them for Christmas service in Norfolk. The family was dressed to the nines and looked as festive as ever. Kate wore a heavy grey Catherine Walker coat with a green fascinator, which matched Charlotte's double breasted coat as well. 

While they looked absolutely stunning together, it turns out Kate had one major regret about her about wardrobe choice for the event. According to one of Kate's fans, Rachel Anvil, the Duchess was getting a little overheated in her ensemble. Rachel's mom Karen Anvil told Metro that Kate shared some interesting details about her outfit. 

"Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot. She said, 'I really shouldn't have worn this,'" Karen shared. While Rachel was talking to the Duchess, Karen was having a cute discussion with young Charlotte. 

Camila Cabello Meets With Kate Middleton & Prince William

"I'm there talking to Charlotte about dolls, and my daughter's talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn't fake; it was a genuine discussion," she revealed. "It was about a minute, but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are totally different with the public [than the press]."

 

Other than a slight clothing snafu, the royal Christmas celebrations this year have been incredible. Earlier this month, Kate and Prince William even participated in a Christmas special with Mary Berry called A Berry Merry Christmas. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period," they shared about the special

Hopefully the new year will be the royals more love, peace and comfier clothing! 

