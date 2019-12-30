Tana Mongeau wants to clear the air about her relationship with Jake Paul.

In a new, 40-minute YouTube video titled "the truth about everything," the Internet personality admitted their marriage is far from the fairytale she imagined. "I am so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye," she began. "I think I just put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself. And that's not his fault and I'm not blaming him for that at all. It's just the reality. I don't regret it."

Back in April, after splitting from Brad Sousa, she immediately fell into Jake's arms—and his enticing world. "I was so consumed," she confessed. "It was the best feeling in the world being so on the same page with someone, it was like a drug...Something that was making me the happiest, most motivated and inspired I'd ever been was also simultaneously helping me succeed and achieve so many dreams that I'd had. I was just so enamored."