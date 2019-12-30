Niall Horan's new music is all about a breakup, and apparently so is Hailee Steinfeld's.

Late Sunday night, the Dickinson actress revealed to her fans she's dropping a new single to start out the new year. The song is titled "Wrong Direction," according to her post—a title that has an easily drawn parallel to her One Direction ex-boyfriend.

News of Horan and Steinfeld's breakup came in December 2018. In the time since, Horan has released two breakup tracks: "Nice To Meet Ya" and "Put A Little Love On Me." He also confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that his sophomore solo album (slated for a February/March 2020 release) is all about his recent heartbreak. He didn't cite his breakup with Steinfeld as the sole inspiration, but fans interpreted his comments as such. And now, they're doing the same with Steinfeld's Instagram.

Responding to the song's title, one user commented on Steinfeld's post, "Am I feeling the shade or what?"