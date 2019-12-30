Steve Kazee can't help falling in love with Jenna Dewan.

Leading up to the premiere of her new show Flirty Dancing on Sunday night, the pregnant star's Tony-winning beau took to Instagram to gush over her success. And if you've noticed that the Shameless alum posts about Dewan a lot, don't worry. He's well aware of that, and he has no shame. If his Instagram caption doesn't prove that, nothing will.

As he wrote, "Disclaimer: I'm aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now. There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to."

He then listed his love's long list of milestones she's reached this year. "From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child," he gushed, "To her lead role as a partner in my life, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me."