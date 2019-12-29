Zac Efron has a message for his fans.

News recently broke that the 32-year-old actor was rushed to a hospital in Australia after suffering a medical emergency during the filming of his upcoming TV show, Killing Zac Efron. This apparently occurred right before the holidays.

According to Australia's Sunday Telegraph, who reported the news on Saturday, Efron allegedly contracted typhoid or other bacterial infection while filming on the island country of Papua New Guinea. The High School Musical alum was airlifted by emergency medical workers to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, and was then transported to a private hospital, according to the newspaper.

E! News previously shared that we didn't confirm the 32-year-old star's illness nor heard back from his rep when we reached out for comment. However, it was discovered that Efron was spotted looking healthy in the U.S. over a week ago.

With so much chatter surrounding the Baywatch star, he decided to break his silence and give an update on his well-being.