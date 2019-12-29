Ozark Actress Julia Garner Marries Musician Mark Foster

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
Love is in the air this holiday season!
Ozark actress Julia Garner is closing out 2019 with a bang. On Saturday, Dec. 28, the 25-year-old star married her fiancé, Mark Foster, who also happens to be the frontman for Foster the People. The two newlyweds appeared to keep things intimate for the wedding, with family members and close friends in attendance.
Among those invited? Designer Zac Posen, who shared a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the two lovebirds at their reception.
"Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims," the 39-year-old fashion guru captioned on Instagram, alongside a romantic image of the couple passionately locking lips.
From the social media posts Posen uploaded, Garner's bridal gown looked straight out of a fairy-tale book. Lace, silk and intricate beading were just a few design details that made her gown effortlessly elegant. The Dirty John star also opted for a dress that featured a high-to-low silhouette.
The celebrity pair reportedly got engaged back in May, when a source confirmed to People that the 35-year-old singer had popped the big question.
"They got engaged when they were in Yellowstone," the insider shared with the outlet at the time. However, not many details were revealed about their special trip or the moment Foster got down on one knee.
In fact, the two have remained tight-lipped about their romance and didn't announce their engagement to the public. The Ozark actress subtly showed off her new jewelry piece (aka her sparkly engagement ring) at a few events and even fewer social media posts.
In October, the 25-year-old star put her massive diamond sparkler on full display in an Instagram photo that was taken by her love during their trip to Montana.
"Montana on film," Julia shared, alongside two images of her mini getaway. "Taken by my love @mistersmims. Missing this magic light and place. Happy Friday."
E! News has reached out to both Garner's and Foster's reps for comment on their special day.
Congrats to the newlyweds on this exciting new chapter in their relationship!