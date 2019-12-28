Today marks three years since American actress Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, and her granddaughter Billie Lourd is paying tribute.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the 27-year-old actress shared a throwback picture of her and her grandmother Debbie on Instagram. In the touching image, a young Billie is all smiles next to her beautiful grandmother.

Billie simply captioned the picture with a series of sparkling star emoji's and a heart. Her latest tribute comes days after she took to Instagram to share another touching tribute of her late mother and Debbie's daughter, the legendary Carrie Fisher.

Carrie died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering from a heart attack during her flight from London to Los Angeles. A day after, her mother and Billie's grandmother died from a stroke at the age of 84.

The Booksmart actress wrote on the anniversary of her mother's death on Instagram, "Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today."