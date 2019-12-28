Teresa Giudice's ex Joe Giudice is reflecting on his turbulent year and has made their daughters a promise as he spends the final days of 2019 with them in his native Italy.

Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple had split after 20 years of marriage. The two last spent time together last month with their four daughters in Italy, where Joe had moved after being released from ICE custody to await the outcome of his appeal of a deportation order, issued following his completion of a three-year federal prison sentence for fraud. It marked the family's first visit to see Joe since he first entered the jail.

The Giudices' girls, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, recently flew back to Italy to spend the Christmas holiday with their dad. Joe posted on his Instagram page on Saturday pics of him and the daughters, as well as a throwback photo of the group with Teresa during their November trip.