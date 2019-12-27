Sara Gilbert Separates From Wife Linda Perry After 5 Years of Marriage

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 4:33 PM

Sara Gilbert, Linda Perry

Courtesy of Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Amazon

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry are separating after over five years of marriage.

E! News can confirm Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry have filed for legal separation involving minor children at a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. 

This filing comes months before the stars would've celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in March 2014, which was attended by Sara's former The Talk co-star Aisha Tyler. After the ceremony, Tyler described it "the most beautiful ceremony at sunset overlooking the ocean."

In total, the celebrity pair was together for nearly nine years. The Roseanne star and the 4 Non Blondes singer first started dating in 2011 after they "instantly connected."

During their marriage, the entertainers welcomed a baby boy, named Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry. Rhodes joined siblings Levi and Sawyer, who Sara had from a previous relationship with Allison Adler.

At the moment, it's unclear what the cause of the breakup is, but in early June, the star did reveal she was hoping to spend more time with her family after leaving The Talk, a show she helped to create. 

Moreover, the star shared that she wanted more privacy, which isn't exactly easy to have when you're on an intimate talk show. "There is some relief in thinking like, well, if I go through anything in my personal life, now I don't have to talk about it," she said. "I think I put myself on the show to try to push the boundaries like that and grow spiritually and psychologically, but I'm OK with letting that piece of it go."

E! News has reached out to Gilbert and Perry's reps for comment. 

