20 Years Ago, Reese Witherspoon Attended Her First Golden Globes Carpet

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Reese Witherspoon, 2000 Golden Globes

ONS/ZUMAPRESS.com

It's been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon received her very first Golden Globes nomination.

That's right, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association first recognized the talented actress at the 2000 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her work in the movie Election. Two years later, Witherspoon was nominated once again, this time for her work in Legally Blonde. In 2006, Witherspoon picked up her first Golden Globes win for her performance in Walk the Line.

Since that time, Witherspoon has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Wild and Big Little Lies. The HBO series, which Witherspoon is a producer on, took home the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television in 2018.

This year, Witherspoon is nominated once again at the 2020 Golden Globes, this time for her work in The Morning Show. Witherspoon is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, and she's up against her co-star Jennifer Aniston in the category.

Photos

Reese Witherspoon at the 2000 Golden Globes

But, before we see who takes home the award at the ceremony this Sunday, let's take a trip down Golden Globes lane! Check out Witherspoon at the 2000 Golden Globes below!

And be sure to watch the 77th Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

 
Reese Witherspoon, 2000 Golden Globes

LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

A Star Is Born

Witherspoon was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, at the ceremony for her performance in Election.

Reese Witherspoon, 2000 Golden Globes

ONS/ZUMAPRESS.com

First Time Nominee

The actress, who donned a gorgeous strapless dress to the award show, was nominated alongside Janet McTeer, Julianne Moore, Julia Roberts, and Sharon Stone.

Reese Witherspoon, 2000 Golden Globes

LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

LOL

Witherspoon shared a laugh with photographers on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Flashback: Couples at the Golden Globes, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, 2000

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Wave to Cameras

Witherspoon attended the ceremony with her then-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

 
Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Philippe, 2000 Golden Globes

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

A Walk Down Memory Lane

The actors first met in 1997, a few years before they starred in Cruel Intentions together.

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, 2000 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Red Carpet Couple

The duo, who tied the knot in 1999, share kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe. 

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, 2000 Golden Globes

Berliner Studio / BEImages

After-Party

Phillippe and Witherspoon stopped by an after-party following the 2000 Golden Globes.

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Reese Witherspoon , Golden Globes , 2020 Golden Globes , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories , VG , Celebrities , Red Carpet
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.